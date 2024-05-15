Upgrades to SFO’s Harvey Milk Terminal nearly complete

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In just a few weeks, work on the new Harvey Milk Terminal at San Francisco International Airport will be complete. The new terminal is scheduled to be fully open to the public later this spring.

On Wednesday, airport officials offered a sneak peek at what travelers can expect once it’s finished. Inside the new Harvey Milk Terminal at SFO, crews were putting the finishing touches on what has been a project almost 10 years in the making.

Once the final phase of the work is complete, travelers will find new shops, restaurants, art displays, new ticket counters and two new gates for a total of 27 gates. Both Alaska and Delta airlines plan to move their operations into the new terminal later this year. The new gates can also handle international flights if need be.

Oakland restaurant burglarized twice in one day asks community for help

There will also be a new second-floor security checkpoint that’s above the ground floor security checkpoint. The idea is that travelers walking over the bridge from the parking garage and air train can go directly through security without needing to go downstairs.

The completion of the work will also fully link the Harvey Milk Terminal to the rest of the airport, allowing people to walk between terminals both before and after they go through security. The entire Harvey Milk Terminal project cost about $2.5 billion. The airport believes in the long run, it will be worth the hefty price tag.

The new Harvey Milk Terminal is set to open to the public with a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 11. Once Terminal 1 is complete, the airport plans to focus on renovating Terminal 3.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.