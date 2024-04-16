Upgrades planned at four Rockford fire stations

Four of Rockford's fire stations will get upgrades in coming years, according to a multi-year plan of how the city plans to spend $54.2 million in federal funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The plan allocates $2 million for improvements at fire stations 1, 5, 6, 11 and the Fire Training Academy.

Separate sleeping quarters and gender-specific restrooms and locker rooms will be built at Station 1, 6 and 11. The Finance & Personnel Committee, on April 8, voted to pay Larson & Darby Group $240,000 for architectural design services for upgrades at those sites.

"These are facilities that need to be updated, especially if it's a matter of having to bringing them into compliance of any kind," said Ald. Chad Tuneberg, R-3.

Details of the improvements at Station 5 and the Fire Training Academy, along with a total cost and construction timeline, have yet to be ironed out, Tuneberg said. He said city staff and aldermen will be working together to formalize plans in coming months.

"We need to go back to the basics of what municipal government is there for," he said. "And this is for public safety, which includes our firefighters and the facilities that they live in 24 hours a day."

Illinois municipalities received $8.127 billion from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund as part of ARPA. Funds can be used for a variety of purposes to address the negative impacts caused by the pandemic such as paying essential workers and providing public services.

The archetectural contract with Larson & Darby Group is subject to city council approval.

