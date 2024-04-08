Upgrades coming to Thalia Mara Hall and Medgar Evers Library. See details

Upgrades could be coming to a historic venue in downtown Jackson.

An agenda item for Tuesday's Jackson City Council meeting authorizes the mayor to execute of memorandum of understanding between the city and the Mississippi Department of Finance to issue $1.5 million for "renovations and upgrades" at Thalia Mara Hall.

The council is expected to vote on the item on Tuesday.

In February, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced the city's plan to renovate a freight elevator, turning it into a passenger elevator in order to ensure the hall is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

"We're looking to turn freight elevator into a passenger elevator because the existing elevator is just not large enough to address all of our ADA concerns," Lumumba said at the time.

In other City of Jackson maintenance news, the council is expected to vote on an agreement between the city and HESM&A Consulting Engineers regarding the Medgar Evers Library. If approved, the engineering firm would be designing the replacement HVAC systems at the library.

Last summer, the library was forced to close for months due to a broken air-conditioning system that made the facility unworkable. A curbside pick-up program for books and library materials was made available for a few weeks, but that was shut down in the middle of August. The library has reopened since then.

The council's meeting starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Jackson's City Hall.

