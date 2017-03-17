Updated Tesla Model S 60D Adds Features and Promises

View photos

Tesla’s updated Model S sedan looks a lot like its old Model S, until you look closely.

The popular electric car now features eight cameras, upgraded ultrasonic sensors, and enhanced radar all connected to a new central computing system to provide enhanced active safety. Tesla says those features combine to improve the car’s ability to assess its surroundings, and one day, they will allow the car to drive itself.

But for now, the car lacks some basic safety features like automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring. The reason? Tesla says it needs to put the cameras and sensors on the road to validate that they work reliably, but plans to turn on the features incrementally over time by way of over-the-air updates.

We knew the safety system activation would be delayed when we bought our new Model S 60D in December for $83,670. (We pay for every product we test to make sure we get the same versions and buying experience as any consumer would.) We wanted to be in a position to test these updated semi-autonomous driving features as soon as they were available. Advanced safety features are becoming increasingly common, but the Tesla set-up promises to be on the leading edge for such technology.

At Consumer Reports we believe these potentially collision-avoiding devices should be treated as aids and not replacements for the human driver. Further, their function should be communicated that way to customers to prevent people from using them for hands-free distracted driving.

In particular, CR has expressed concerns over the deployment and marketing of Tesla’s Autopilot, the company’s suite of semi-autonomous features, and how the company communicated Autopilot’s limitations to consumers. While Tesla did roll out improvements to Autopilot in the fall, we are anxious to see how its latest iteration performs with the newest technology in our new car, and if it addresses the issues we’ve raised. But we’ll first need to wait until all the features are beamed to the car.

The Model S is one of two vehicle lines Tesla currently produces. (The other is the Model X SUV.) The S comes in different levels, denoted by numbers reflecting the battery capacity in kilowatts. Those names also point to their range and performance.