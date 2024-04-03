Updated: Teen accidentally shot himself, taken to hospital in critical condition, officials say

Updated 3:27 p.m.:

The shooting was accidental and self-inflicted, a police sergeant said at the scene.

Original 3:12 p.m.:

A 17-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday afternoon after being shot in the upper leg and hand, according to Sedgwick County Emergency Communications scanner traffic.

The shooting was reported at around 2:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Dodge, which is near McCormick and Seneca.

The teen was shot once, according to scanner traffic. No one was in custody as of 3:05 p.m., according to an emergency communications supervisor.