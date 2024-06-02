Updated: Bicyclist struck, killed crossing U.S. 15 near Thurmont

A bicyclist was killed on U.S. 15 Saturday afternoon after he was struck by an SUV near Thurmont, police said.

The cyclist was identified as 64-year-old Scott Cornell Binde of Alexandria, Va.

The fatal crash occurred at the intersection with Catoctin Furnace Road shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to a press release from Maryland State Police.

Police said Binde was attempting to cross U.S. 15 from west to east when he was struck by a Toyota 4Runner, which was heading north.

Binde was pronounced dead at the scene by personnel from the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, police said.

In a phone interview on Saturday, Cpl. Matthew Baum of the MSP Frederick Barrack confirmed that no one else was injured in the crash and said the driver of the 4Runner remained at the scene.

According to the press release, alcohol is not being considered as a factor in the crash and the cause remains under investigation. As of Saturday evening, the driver of the 4Runner had not been issued any citations, Baum said.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 15 were closed for approximately three hours as a result of the crash. The road has since been reopened.