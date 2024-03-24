UPDATED: AMBER Alert cancelled, missing 15-year-old girl found safe

Mar. 23—An AMBER Alert has been cancelled for a teenager reported missing in Franklin County earlier after she had been found safe, Grove City Police said.

"Kaylee has been recovered safe and the suspect Jeffery is in custody," police said in a Facebook post. "The Grove City Division of Police would like to thank the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Columbus Police, and all our law enforcement and media partners for assisting with a safe resolution."

According to an alert sent out earlier today, Kaylee Cope was described as last seen wearing a pink crop top and gray sweat pants at 2726 Independence Way around 5:45 a.m.

Cope's mother Heather Zogleman reported that her daughter Kaylee left her home earlier in the night. She said she could not reach Cope by phone.

Police said they learned Cope was with her boyfriend Jeffery Gimenez, 17, and he posted a video on social media of him holding a gun.

Police initially described the boyfriend as "armed and dangerous."

He currently has warrants for robbery and kidnapping out of an incident in Pickaway County.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 911 or contact Detective Mullins at 614-277-1710.