Updated: 1 arrested after alleged armed robbery in Bemidji

Mar. 14—BEMIDJI — A juvenile male has been arrested after the Bemidji Police Department reached out for public assistance in locating and identifying a person who allegedly displayed a firearm and robbed a Holiday gas station in Bemidji early Thursday morning.

According to an update from Bemidji Police Captain David LaZella, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Bemidji detectives identified a juvenile male who matched the initial reported description and corroborated this information with several tips from the public.

Officers located the juvenile at his residence in Bemidji where he was arrested without incident. A request for criminal charges will be forwarded to the Beltrami County Attorney's Office.

According to the initial release at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, law enforcement responded to a report of a robbery at the Holiday Station Store at 1106 Paul Bunyan Drive South.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a male had entered the store and shown a firearm to an employee, then attempted to leave the store with a display case of vaping products and tried to break through door windows with a stool. Further reports stated that the suspect threatened to shoot the store employee if the door was not opened, the release said.

LaZella told the Pioneer that no injuries have been reported and what was stolen is still working to be identified by the police and store owners, but they know he walked out of the store with "a pocketful and armload of things."

Surveillance footage from the store shows the male as a possible Native American, approximately 5-foot-10-inches to 6 feet tall with a stocky build. The suspect was last seen wearing a black face mask, gray jacket, tan cargo-style shorts and black athletic shoes.

Detectives are asking residents and businesses to check home surveillance equipment for suspicious activity on March 14 from 1:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. in the area of the Holiday station or Nymore neighborhood of Bemidji.

Anyone with information about this crime can contact Detective Nick Whichello at

(218) 333-8312

or report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at

www.CrimeStoppersMn.org,

by calling the toll-free phone number

(800) 222-8477

or by using the P3 Tip Submit app installable on all smartphones.

"All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000," the release said. "The Bemidji Police Department encourages you to submit information to Crime Stoppers so you are free of retribution and remain safe while 'doing the right thing.'"