Upcoming workshops highlight coastal resiliency for property owners

EMMET COUNTY — Thanks to grant funding, the Emmet County Planning and Zoning department will host four workshops for property owners with land on Lake Michigan to help bolster coastal resilience.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy recently awarded Emmet County with the new grant funding, which is designed to enhance education and awareness regarding Great Lakes coastal resiliency.

"The coastal landscape in Emmet County is in a constant state of flux,” said Tammy Doernenburg, the county’s director of Planning and Zoning, in a press release. “We eagerly anticipate exploring innovative and adaptable strategies in response to the fluctuating water levels of the Great Lakes; we aim to develop resilient planning practices.”

Property owners can anticipate receiving a postcard invitation to attend an upcoming educational workshop.

The upcoming workshops are as scheduled:

March 13: 6:30 p.m. at Bear Creek Township Hall, 373 N. Division Road, in Petoskey

March 26: 6:30 p.m. at 102 S. Huron Ave. in Mackinaw City

April 3: 6:30 p.m. at Little Traverse Township Hall, 8288 S. Pleasantview Road, in Harbor Springs

April 10: 6:30 p.m. at Readmond Township Hall, 6034 Wormwood Lane, in Harbor Springs

For additional information, contact Emmet County Planning and Zoning at (231) 348-1735 or email pzcr@emmetcounty.org.

