The Upcoming Porsche 911 GT2 RS Will Be PDK Only

From Road & Track

A new Porsche 911 GT2 is on its way. It was first confirmed by Porsche GT car head Andreas Preuninger last year, but since then we haven't heard much about it–other than it'll be turbocharged. Now, we know the upcoming GT2 will be rear-wheel drive like the last one, but for the first time, it'll get a PDK gearbox standard. In other words, no manual option.

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume confirmed to Car Advice the rear-drive GT2 is in the works, and that it will only be sold with a dual-clutch gearbox. Blume declines to go into further detail, but he hints that the GT2 should be a monster.

"For the GT2 it's very typical to have big power combined with the turbo engine," Blume told Car Advice. "Today we can't talk about the power, but when we launch the car I think you will see at which level we can get to with the car. And we're still working at it."

For reference, the 2011 GT2 RS produced 620 horsepower–90 more than the contemporary 911 Turbo S's 530 horsepower. It's not unreasonable to expect horsepower levels on the new GT2 RS exceeding its predecessor's dramatically.

When we spoke with Porsche GT boss Andreas Preuninger at the Geneva Motor Show, he was more coy about the upcoming GT2.

"There has been a GT2 before. It was a success. We're a company that likes to sell cars, so, that adds up in maybe another project," said Preuninger. "That's all I can tell you."

Considering there's what appears to be a GT2 prototype testing at the Nurburgring, we suspect we'll see this car soon. We can tell you with near certainty that it'll be very, very fast.

