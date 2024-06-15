Upcoming Interstate 80 closures to affect Northern California residents. Here’s what to know

(FOX40.COM) — According to Caltrans, Northern California residents can expect various closures along Interstate 80 to affect their drive soon.

The agency said it will be working between Troy and Soda Springs as part of its almost $100 million “Soda Springs Pavement Rehabilitation Project” on Sunday and the closures that will be in place are expected to continue through the week.

Caltrans says I-5 construction between Stockton and Sacramento will take years to complete

“Lane and ramp closures are scheduled at various times during the day and night,” Caltrans said in a news release. “Additional delays are also expected along I-80 between Monte Vista and Drum Forebay as construction begins on the $146.8 million Monte Vista Pavement Rehabilitation Project.”

Caltrans said drivers will experience delays and are encouraged to plan ahead for additional travel times along the I-80 corridor as they complete their work.

Live Traffic

•FOX40 Live Traffic Map

•Weather News

Here is where the closures will be in place along I-80 and when they will be in place, per Caltrans:

Eastbound I-80

Between Drum Forebay and Nyack (lane closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Thursday), Work will also occur from 3 a.m. to noon on Friday.

Between Drum Forebay and Blue Canyon (lane closures from 9 p.m. on Thursday to 9 a.m. on Friday)

Between Big Bend and Rainbow (lane and ramp closures beginning 5 a.m. Monday through 10 a.m. on Friday)

Between Kingvale and Soda Springs (lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday. Work is scheduled to end at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Between State Route 89 and central Truckee (lane closures beginning 7 p.m. Sunday through noon Friday, June 21.

Between Hinton Road and Floriston (lane closures from 6 p.m. to noon Monday through Wednesday. Lane closures will also be in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.

Westbound I-80

Between State Route 89 and Donner Lake Vista Point (lane and ramp closures beginning 7 p.m. Sunday through noon on Friday.

Between Blue Canyon and Emigrant Gap (lane closures from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Lane closures also from 5 a.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Saturday.)

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.