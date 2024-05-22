Upcoming closures on I-465 southbound starting May 31

INDIANAPOLIS — I-465 southbound between I-70 and I-65 on the southeast side of Indianapolis will be closed for maintenance starting on May 31, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced on Monday.

Crews will be restoring the pavement, repairing joints and patching bridge decks. During the week, I-465 southbound between 46th Street and the I-465/I-70 interchange will be reduced to three lanes. On the weekends, it will be further reduced to two lanes.

The closures are expected to end by the last few weeks in June.

I-465 ramp closures

Eight ramps will be closed due to the project, including:

Pendleton Pike eastbound and westbound to I-465 southbound (starting May 30 at 9 p.m.)

Washington St./U.S. 40 eastbound and westbound to I-465 southbound (starting May 31 at 9 a.m.)

Brookville Road/U.S. 52 eastbound and westbound to I-465 southbound (starting May 31 at 9 a.m.)

I-70 eastbound and westbound to I-465 southbound (starting May 31 at 7 p.m.)

Shadeland Avenue southbound to I-465 southbound (starting June 1 at 9 a.m.)

Southeastern Avenue/Old U.S. 421 to I-465 southbound (starting June 1 at 9 a.m.)

I-74 westbound to I-465 southbound (starting June 1 at 9 a.m.)

Emerson Avenue northbound and southbound to I-465 westbound (starting June 1 at 9 a.m.)

The Indiana Department of Transportation recommends drivers use I-465 southbound to I-70 westbound to I-65 southbound as a workaround.

The project's maintenance work is Phase 2 of 6 to restore I-465 between I-65 and U.S. 31 on the east side of Indianapolis. The project should be finished by spring 2025.

I-465 ramp metering

Ramp metering began this spring on I-465 between I-65 and I-70. When the traffic signal turns green on the ramp, one vehicle is able to merge into traffic at a time.

Find current Indianapolis traffic conditions

Drivers are advised to use 511.in.org to plan their trips.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: I-465 southbound lane and ramp closures starting soon