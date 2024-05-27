Unwanted visitor: Video shows Georgia officers wrangling gator in people’s driveway

It’s the last thing some Georgia homeowners expected to come home to when they spotted an alligator in their driveway.

The Chatham County Police Department posted video from Thursday of two of their officers wrangling the gator.

The video shows one of the officers eventually straddling the gator and gripping his hand around its mouth, while the other officer put tape around the gator’s snout.

The homeowners and their kids watched on as the two officers picked the gator up and loaded it into the back for the SUV police cruiser.

“If you want to pet it, you can pet it,” one of the officers told the kids watching on.

They didn’t seem to interested.

Once the officers got the gator in the back of the SUV, they drove over to a nearby body of water and let the gator go free.

