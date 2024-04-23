‘Unverified’ threat directed at American School for the Deaf in West Hartford under investigation

Police are investigating after a threat was made on Tuesday toward the American School for the Deaf in West Hartford.

Police responded to the school at 139 N. Main St. in the late morning hours after it received an “unverified threat,” according to the West Hartford Police Department.

Liz DeRosa, a spokesperson for the school, said the facility’s security procedures were immediately executed once officials learned of the threat and the West Hartford Police Department was notified.

Police around 1:30 p.m. said the threat was investigated and was determined to be “unfounded.”

“There is nothing to indicate any substantiated threat to the public,” the police department wrote in a statement.

“After a thorough search, the campus was deemed secure and the threat was cleared,” DeRosa said. “All students and staff are safe and we have resumed normal activity.”

Police described the investigation as “active and ongoing.”