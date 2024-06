Unusually hot Friday with heat indices around 100-107 degrees

Friday will be another unusually hot one for Central Florida.

Temperatures will be in the mid-to-high 90s with heat indices from 100 to 107 degrees, according to NWS Melbourne.

Lightning storms are expected but most of them won’t be as strong as Thursday.

Still, there is a chance the storms could bring cloud-to-ground lightning, gusty winds, heavy rainfall and small hail.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents at all area beaches.