Unusual critter on Palm Beach with similar color to Portuguese men-of-war has mild sting

Tiny jellyfish-like creatures with a stiff top sail and a blueberry hue became stranded on some Palm Beach County beaches early this month, driven ashore by the whimsies of wind and the push of ocean currents.

Unlike the more common Portuguese men-of-war, with their conspicuous balloon-style float and menacing tentacles, the so-called by-the-wind sailors are usually no longer than a few inches and mostly harmless to humans.

Technically called Velella velella, the sailors resemble the shape of an ear with a thin translucent fin attached to a base of concentric gas-filled tubes.

But possibly because of the similar colors, they are often confused with the lapis and violet-colored men-of-war.

“Both species are found throughout the world’s tropics, but the reason we often don’t see the sailors has to do with the way the sail is shaped,” said Richard Coleman, an assistant professor at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric and Earth Science.

Coleman said the sail, which is attached in an S-shape, usually keeps it out to sea on the east coast of Florida because of predominant southeast winds.

“If the wind turns more northwesterly, it pushes them toward the shore,” he said.

What the . . . ? These mysterious 'devices' keep washing up on Florida’s beaches. Scientists are concerned.

South Florida experienced northwest winds for several days toward the end of February, which may account for the sailors’ brief appearance in Palm Beach County. Coleman said they are more commonly seen on the west coast of the country, where mass strandings are reported when winds switch onshore.

While sailors have short stinging tentacles usually less than an inch long, they can cause mild irritation if someone touches the stingers and then rubs their eyes or face.

Portuguese men-of-war, however, pack a more potent punch and have a longer reach. While serious reactions to a man-of-war sting are rare, tentacles stacked with coiled, barbed tubes can stretch as far as 100 feet from the gas-filled sail.

Mystery solved: Beachgoers see odd giant structure float by Palm Beach County's coast

If they get wrapped around a person, they can stick to the skin, causing lines of red welts, swollen lymph nodes and nausea. Tentacles can also still cause stings after being broken up in rough surf or even after the man-of-war washes ashore and dies.

“By-the-wind sailor tentacles (nematocysts) do sting, though not nearly as badly as the man-of-war,” said Ana Zangroniz, a Florida Sea Grant extension agent in Miami-Dade County. “It’s still best practice not to handle or touch either organism, especially if unsure which species.”

Zangroniz said because man-of-war sails are different shapes and sizes, they travel more freely with the wind than sailors with their structured sail.

Kimberly Miller is a veteran journalist for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today Network of Florida. She covers real estate and how growth affects South Florida's environment. Subscribe to The Dirt for a weekly real estate roundup. If you have news tips, please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com. Help support our local journalism: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: By-the-wind-sailors seen on Palm Beach pack less sting than men-of-war