'Until justice rolls down like water': Wreath ceremony honors Rep. John Lewis, martyrs

Even as rain poured down and thunder clapped on Friday afternoon in Montgomery, activists, local leaders and visitors at the Civil Rights Memorial Center were committed to continuing the wreath-laying tradition that the late Rep. John Lewis started years ago.

The Southern Poverty Law Center held the ceremony — ultimately indoors — to honor Lewis' civil rights legacy and to remember 40 martyrs who died during the height of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 1960s. The names of those men and women are inscribed on the memorial in downtown Montgomery.

Martin Luther King Jr.'s words stand behind the memorial: "...until justice rolls down like water and righteousness like a mighty stream." As patrons stomped through puddles to hurry inside the center on Friday afternoon, one woman said, "Look at all this justice."

Visitors lay roses on the Civil Rights Memorial following a ceremony at the Civil Rights Memorial Center in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday March 1, 2024, during a stop by the Faith & Politics Institute’s pilgramageat the SOuthern Poverty Law Center.

Around 2009, Lewis initiated the tradition, leading a congressional delegation and others to the SPLC memorial and laying down a wreath to commemorate those who died during the fight for equal rights. He didn't let a single pilgrimage to Selma go by without first stopping in Montgomery to honor the civil rights martyrs, many of whom didn't intend to give up their lives in the name of equality but did nonetheless.

When Lewis died at the age of 80 in July 2020, the annual ceremony stopped, along with most everything else because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, three years later, SPLC finally resumed the tradition. This year's event was only the second since Lewis's death.

His nephew and executive director of the John R. Lewis Legacy Institute, Jerrick Lewis, attended Friday's event alongside other members of the family because he knew that's what his uncle would have wanted.

Growing up in Troy, Lewis remembers his uncle calling the family on the Friday before Selma Jubilee's bridge crossing event every year. He would always pass through Montgomery to remember his fellow freedom riders on the way. It wasn't until the age of 17 or 18, though, that Lewis began to truly understand his uncle's lasting legacy, and once he did, he made it his mission to uphold it.

Jerrick Lewis, nephew of John Lewis, speaks following a wreath laying ceremony at the Civil Rights Memorial Center in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday March 1, 2024, during a stop by the Faith & Politics Institute’s pilgramageat the SOuthern Poverty Law Center.

"He sacrificed so many things in this life. He basically had times where he could have died, and when I think about that, it just makes me want to be a better person," Lewis said. "Who am I to sit at home and not do anything while this man was a living testament of love, sacrifice? I want to continue to fight his fight for him. Even though he's gone, his passion lives through us."

SPLC partnered with Rep. John Lewis during his lifetime to lift up the stories of the ordinary people who stood up collectively and individually for racial justice in the South. Since his death, SPLC President and CEO Margaret Huang said her organization has remained dedicating to pursuing justice in Lewis' image.

"Because we're taking up his legacy, we strongly believe that we have to protect the right to vote. It is deeply under threat," Huang said. "There is a bill right now pending in that building behind me that would actually criminalize helping your friend or neighbor to cast their vote through absentee ballot. It matters that we try to protect the right to the ballot box for everyone."

The bill she referred to is SB 1, introduced by state Sen. Garlan Gudger, R-Cullman, which would make it illegal for individuals to pay or be paid for assisting others in completing absentee ballots and absentee ballot applications.

Congresswoman Nikema Williams speaks during a wreath laying ceremony at the Civil Rights Memorial Center in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday March 1, 2024, during a stop by the Faith & Politics Institute’s pilgramageat the SOuthern Poverty Law Center. The Event was moved inside because of lightning.

Congresswoman Nikema Williams, who represents Georgia's District 5 as Lewis once did, said events like Selma's annual bridge crossing serve as a reminder to actively act against injustice.

"The atrocities of the Civil Rights Movement, y'all, they are not a relic of the past," she said. "We're never too young, never too old, to speak up, to speak out. So find a way to get in the way, y'all. This is our civil rights movement."

