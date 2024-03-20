The untenable costs of net zero

The debate around decarbonisation has focused mainly on the efficacy of electric cars or the cost of replacing oil and gas-fired boilers with heat pumps. What is less appreciated is the unprecedented expansion of infrastructure needed to bring offshore wind energy to homes and businesses.

The National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) has proposed a £58 billion programme to boost grid networks to accommodate the expected growth in electricity demand and an increase in renewable power projects. The scale of this investment exposes the unrealistic “net-zero” ambitions of both major parties. The Government aims to decarbonise the power network by 2035, but Labour says it will achieve this goal by 2030.

Judging by the plans set out by ESO, the former target is achievable only with massive levels of funding and disruption, while completing this transformation within six years is not possible. Yet a Labour spokesman responded: “We said 2030 for decarbonising the grid and we meant it.” Plucking dates out of thin air without any realistic prospect of success is wilfully misleading.

Britain’s electricity needs are set to soar as our lives become more digitally intertwined and we move towards more electrified heat and transport. ESO said the existing system is already close to capacity and unable to transmit much more electricity.

More than 1,000 miles of new overhead lines supported by an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 new pylons, some more than 600ft high, will be needed. Where are they to go? Politicians must be far more honest with the public about the practical implications of their net-zero policies.

