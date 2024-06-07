‘Unsustainable;’ Reports show U.S. middle class is getting smaller, poverty line on the rise

The U.S. middle class is getting smaller and the number of Americans falling toward poverty is on the rise.

The U.S. middle class is getting smaller and the number of Americans falling toward poverty is on the rise.

“Most people have seen their wages go up a little and go up over time, but they’re not enough to compensate for the higher prices,” Dr. Michael Walden, an Economist at North Carolina State University said.

According to a recent report from the Pew Research Center, in 1971, 61% of the nation was middle class. As of 2023, that number has dropped to 51%.