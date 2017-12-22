The unsung heroes of 2017

The deadly storms, shootings and divisive political rhetoric that seemed to define 2017 may have dominated the headlines. But there was plenty of good news too, with stories of inspiration and hope often emerging in the wake of tragic events. Here are 12 people who helped inspire us in 2017.

The ‘Cajun Navy’ and coast guard, which helped save lives in Houston

Rescue workers and volunteers help residents make their way out of a flooded Houston neighborhood following Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 29. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images) More

The catastrophic flooding in Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey was the backdrop for plenty of dramatic boat rescues in August. And many were carried out by a group of volunteers from Louisiana known as the “Cajun Navy.” The group arrived in Texas within hours of the storm making landfall to aid in search and rescue operations. The similarly named Cajun Coast Search and Rescue Team also assisted in relief efforts.

Both groups used Facebook to organize and coordinate their street-by-street searches.

“This is familiar ground for us,” Cajun Navy volunteer Benji Terro told the Washington Post. “We are from Louisiana, and we know floods.”

The chainsaw nun who helped clear debris after Hurricane Irma

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear habits and carry chainsaws.

After Hurricane Irma tore across Florida in September, Sister Margaret Ann was helping clear downed trees from a roadway near Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School in Miami. And her efforts did not go unnoticed. Video of the chainsaw-wielding nun — taken by a Miami-Dade off-duty police officer and posted to Facebook — was viewed nearly 10 million times.

In November, she was honored by the Miami Heat during a pep rally at her Roman Catholic high school, where she was presented with a $5,000 check for her selfless cleanup efforts.

“We teach our students: Do what you can to help other people. Don’t think of yourselves,” she told CNN. “And so that’s what I wanted to do.”

The celebrity chef who served hot meals after hurricanes and wildfires

Less than a month after arriving in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, celebrity chef José Andrés hit a milestone: 1 million hot meals served. Using 15 kitchens and more than 500 volunteers, Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen, along with San Juan restaurateur José Enrique, were able to cook up to 25,000 meals per day (including beef stew, sandwiches and paella) through their #ChefsForPuertoRico campaign — exceeding what the American Red Cross was able to deliver to the island’s 3.4 million weary residents in the weeks following the storm.

“We only came here to try to help a few thousand because nobody had a plan to feed Puerto Rico,” Andrés told the New York Times. “And we opened the biggest restaurant in the world in a week. That’s how crazy this is.”

The James Beard Award-winning chef, who led similar efforts in Houston and Haiti, also organized an effort to feed firefighters battling the wildfires in Southern California earlier this month.

The homeless veteran who helped a stranded woman, who then helped him

Kate McClure was driving on I-95 outside of Philadelphia late at night when she ran out of gas. Johnny Bobbitt Jr., a homeless man who was sitting by the highway, saw her pull over and told her to wait in her car with the door locked. Bobbitt, a 34-year-old former Marine, returned with a red gas can, having spent his last $20 on it to help the stranded driver. McClure, 29, couldn’t repay him at the time because she didn’t have any cash. But she did later, returning to the same spot to give him cash, clothes and food.