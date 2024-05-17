Unsolved TN: Who killed Murfreesboro man 4 years ago?

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been four years since a Murfreesboro man was found dead in the driveway of his home, and still, no one knows who’s responsible.

The now years old cold case unfolded on May 17, 2020. Around 5:03 a.m. officers with the Murfreesboro Police Department were called to a duplex at 732 East Northfield Boulevard, where they found 45-year-old Thomas “Tommy” Holland laying in the driveway.

Investigators said Holland had been shot three times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘Nothing was seen’: Murfreesboro Police still searching for who killed Thomas Holland, one year later

Based on evidence at the home, detectives believe Holland may have gotten into a fight with someone before he was shot. Toxicology reports also revealed that Holland was intoxicated at the time of his death, according to police.

Detectives developed one person of interest the day after the shooting. However, in an interview in 2021, Murfreesboro Detective Cody Thomas said they “followed that out to the end and were able to exclude that person as being a suspect.”

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

The trail has since gone cold, with few leads on any potential suspects. Neighbors did report hearing gunshots, but investigators said no one was seen running away from the house.

According to his obituary, Holland was a native of Murfreesboro and would volunteer at Greenhouse Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit organization that provides a variety of services for those in need.

Do you know something? Seven murders in Murfreesboro that remain unsolved

Police are still trying to seek justice for his surviving family members, who were devastated by his sudden death. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Murfreesboro Police Criminal Investigations Division at 615-893-2717 or email crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.