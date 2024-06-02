Unsolved homicide initiative starts with Braddock man’s 2023 murder

The Allegheny County Police Department kicked off their new initiative to solve unsolved homicides by asking for the public’s help in providing information that will help them find suspects in the death of a man who was shot and killed in Braddock last year.

Malik Sanders, 50, was killed at his apartment on Libary Street on May 5., 2023. He was shot three times and found outside the apartment.

Allegheny County Police say they have not been able to identify suspects but detectives believe people who live in or near the apartment can provide details that will help them further the case.

The call for action is part of a new campaign to solve upwards of 90 unsolved homicide cases in Allegheny County.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Allegheny County Police to launch unsolved homicide campaign with help from grieving families

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Police say tips can be left anonymously.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Chad Daybell sentenced to death for the murder of his first wife, then-girlfriend’s two children Washington Health System officially joins UPMC Pittsburgh Pride 2024 kicks off at Allegheny Commons Park VIDEO: Pittsburgh Three Rivers Arts Festival visitors react to propane tank explosion at food court DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts