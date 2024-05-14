Unsettled weather returns with scattered showers & storms Tuesday

Tonight features mostly cloudy skies with showers pushing into the region after midnight with a shortwave trough pushing through. Showers will be primarily light, but occasionally steady overnight, which will make for wet roadways. Temperatures will fall down into the low 50s overnight.

Election Day continues the risk for showers in the morning, where rain will be most widespread, so expect a wet morning commute as you’re headed out the door. We’ll see a bit of a lull in the activity around lunchtime before a few scattered showers and storms return for the afternoon and early evening. With light winds aloft, storms that do pop up will be slow-movers, hence the threat for locally heavy rainfall will be around with highs near 70 degrees.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed our region under a level one risk for flooding – a low risk overall, but something we will monitor! A strong storm or two is possible if we can get a little sunshine, with small hail and perhaps a gusty wind or two possible in the strongest storms during the afternoon. We’ll see more shower activity overnight, with temperatures dropping back into the upper 50s.

Wednesday keeps a high risk for scattered showers and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder with our low pressure system moving overhead. Expect a cool and overcast day as a result with high pressure in the upper 60s. The umbrellas will be a great accessory to have to help keep you dry. An occasional westerly wind gusting up to 20 mph will be possible in the midst of light to steady showers.

Thursday features a drop in rain chances, but a few isolated showers will be possible, primarily over the mountains with a northwest breeze kicking in as Wednesday’s low pressure system shifts east and exits the region. We’ll see high temperatures in the low 70s.

Friday brings our next system toward the area, as an area of low pressure scoots up into the Great Lakes. We’ll see a warm front slide up to our north, which will usher in some warmer temperatures with a southwest flow returning, as high temperatures jump up into the mid 70s. Scattered showers and storms will be expected with the combination of a warmer and more humid air mass and the aforementioned low pressure scooting in.

Saturday continues the chance for rain, with our low pressure system still nearby. As a result, scattered showers and storms will be expected once again in the low 70s.

Sunday keeps the risk for a few isolated storms, but there should be plenty of dry time as our low pressure system scoots off to the east. We’ll see high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Monday looks great! High pressure will be in control and that should bring nice weather into the region with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

Looking ahead, we’ll see only the risk for an isolated storm or two on Tuesday, but another storm system encroaching Wednesday into Thursday will once again provide the risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms as our generally unsettled pattern continues. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s, with temperatures again in the upper 70s on Wednesday before falling to around 70 by Thursday behind the front.

We are in spring forest fire season in West Virginia – this means don’t burn between 7 AM and 5 PM through May 31st. Low humidity values during the daytime, along with breezier and warmer conditions will at times increase the fire threat, hence the burn ban during most of the daytime. Follow all regulations or be faced with potential consequences, such as fines!

TONIGHT

Showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s.

ELECTION DAY

Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around70.

WEDNESDAY

Rain showers likely, few rumbles of thunder. Overcast. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY

Isolated storms. Partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY

Scattered showers and storms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY

Scattered showers likely. Gloomy once again. Highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY

Isolated showers. Plenty of dry time. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TUESDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Scattered storms return. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY

Scattered showers. Highs near 70.

