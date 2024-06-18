Unserviceable American Flags disposed in community ceremony June 14

HILLSDALE TWP. — Community members gathered Friday, June 14, at the Leighr A. Wright American Legion Post 53 of Hillsdale on the shores of Baw Beese Lake for a combined flag retirement ceremony on Flag Day.

The Hillsdale American Legion, Hillsdale Elks Lodge, Scouting Troop 4174 and Hillsdale Civil Air Patrol Squadron have combined efforts in recent years to host the community flag retirement ceremony for unserviceable American flags collected over the last year by The American Legion.

A Scout presents a flag for disposal.

Hillsdale American Legion 1st Vice Commander David Hambleton (who also serves as the Legion's children and youth committee chairman) organized the joint-ceremony paying respects to the physical representation of the American way of life as a combined color guard presented a number of flags that flew over America in its 248-year history.

Hillsdale Mayor Adam Stockford was the guest speaker and said the importance of the American flag is unlike any other countries flag, as our national anthem is all about the flag that draped over the coffins of the nation's war dead.

Following the ceremonies, Scouts and Civil Air Patrol Cadets alike presented unserviceable flags for inspection and disposal in a nearby fire ring set up for the occasion.

