New unseen footage of police ramming cow shows full extent of horror in Staines

New footage of a police car ramming a cow shows the full extent of the horrific incident - as onlookers claim they pleaded with the officer. Disturbing footage shows Surrey police ramming an escaped cow with a police truck in Staines-upon-Thames at on Friday night. Mum-of-three Davinder Kaur filmed the ramming from her house and has released further footage today (16). The 49-year-old said: “It was in front of my house. The cow is going through the road, through the footpath. It’s a very small one. “Someone called the police. He was very scared to come to the road. The police car hit it.

