Stan Wawrinka, Mischa Zverev advance to Geneva Open final

Mischa Zverev of Germany celebrates his victory after beating Kei Nishikori of Japan in their semifinal match at the Geneva Open tennis tournament, in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, May 26, 2017. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

GENEVA (AP) — Defending champion Stan Wawrinka advanced to the Geneva Open final by beating unseeded Andrey Kuznetsov 6-3, 7-6 (4) on Friday.

The top-seeded Wawrinka will face qualifier Mischa Zverev of Germany, who has peaked this week after a poor clay-court season and beat second-seeded Kei Nishikori 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the other semifinal.

Wawrinka, the U.S. Open champion, will seek a 16th career singles titles and a seventh on clay, including the 2015 French Open. Zverev is looking for his first title at age 29.

Still, Zverev beat the third-ranked Wawrinka when they last played, at the Swiss Indoors in Basel in October.

Wawrinka clinched with a service winner against the 85th-ranked Kuznetsov.

Earlier, Zverev wasted two match-point chances on Nishikori's serve before breezing through his next service game to clinch with a backhand volley winner.

The final on Saturday will be only the second of Zverev's injury-hit career. The Russian-born left-hander was runner-up at Metz, France, in September 2010.

As recently as March 2015, Zverev had a ranking over 1000 and was being overshadowed by his younger brother Alexander, now a top-10 player at age 20 after winning the Rome title last weekend.

Mischa Zverev's win over top-ranked Andy Murray at the Australian Open in January — before a quarterfinals loss to Roger Federer — lifted him to a then-career best No. 35.

However, he had a 1-6 record on clay in recent weeks and needed to come through qualifying to get into the Geneva main draw.