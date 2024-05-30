Unseasonably strong atmospheric river aiming for Pacific Northwest this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A moderately powerful atmospheric river is forecast to move into Portland over the weekend, bringing potentially heavy, late-spring rain to the Pacific Northwest.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart forecasts that the impending atmospheric river will take direct aim at the Oregon Coast, bringing cooler temperatures and days of rain to western areas of Oregon and Washington.

“June will likely start off with some active weather,” Cozart said. “A late-season, moderate atmospheric river will start to take shape over the Pacific Ocean this weekend. Soaking rains and cooler temperatures will be the result of the stream of moisture expected over the Pacific Northwest.”

Rain showers are forecast to hit Portland on Sunday and persist into early next week. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s on Friday before falling back to the mid-60s on Sunday. Overnight temperatures aren’t expected to dip below 50 degrees.

