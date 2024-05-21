'Unseasonably hot and humid conditions' possible across Indiana today

Things are heating up across central Indiana today.

We may see some high temperatures and humidity today, conditions that may affect vulnerable populations, according to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

"Unseasonably hot and humid conditions today may be impactful for sensitive and vulnerable populations," NWS shared on X, formerly Twitter. "Highs may be near 90 degrees in portions of central [Indiana]."

Unseasonably hot and humid conditions today may be impactful for sensitive and vulnerable populations. Highs may be near 90 degrees in portions of central #inwx. Stay hydrated. Don't forget to check on those without adequate air conditioning pic.twitter.com/7AcpZHWdgb — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 21, 2024

Today's weather is categorized by NWS as a moderate heat risk, meaning there is a "moderate risk of heat-related illness for those sensitive to heat without protective action."

Groups that may be particularly vulnerable to heat include:

Young children and infants

Older adults

People with chronic medical conditions

Pregnant women

Temperatures may be in the upper 80s to near 90s, with the lowest temperatures in the upper 60s near 70.

2024 Indy 500 forecast: Will there be thunderstorms? Here's the latest

NWS strongly recommends all of central Indiana stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities, wear light clothing and stay in air conditioning.

It is never safe to leave a child, disabled person or pet locked in a car. For more information about how cars can heat up quickly when left in the sun, check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website in both English and Spanish.

You can find more resources and information from NWS about heat safety at weather.gov/safety/heat.

Los recursos del tiempo de Indiana en Español

Para residentes hispanohablantes en Indiana, IndyStar tiene una página web de recursos para el tiempo en Español. La página web es accesible aquí y visite weather.gov/ind/espanol a encontrar el pronóstico del tiempo diario, condiciones próximas e información adicional de seguridad.

Para información sobre el preveción de muertes por calor extremo y más visite nhtsa.gov/es.

Katie Wiseman is a trending news intern at IndyStar. Contact her at klwiseman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @itskatiewiseman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: NWS shares there's a 'Moderate Heat Risk' across central Indiana today