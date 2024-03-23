Unseasonably cool start for the first weekend of spring!
Meteorologist Amber Hardwick is tracking a cool open to the weekend.
Google expands Search Generative Experience's testing to include users who didn't opt in to see the experimental feature.
The Dukes earned a second-round matchup with Duke and showed why they were a popular upset pick.
The Walsh sisters are putting on a show at the NCAA championships.
Sabelenka faced one of her best friends in her return to the court.
Florida scored 100 points on Friday. It wasn't enough.
Opening a credit card with your existing bank may be simple, but it can pay more over the long-term to explore all your available card options.
Nearly 2,500 Amazon customers have given the affordable organizer a perfect five-star rating.
The prospect of a reversal from interest-rate hikes continues to buoy investors' spirits.
VW recently announced the ID. Buzz GTX, a higher-performance and more aggressively styled electric van destined for Europe later this year.
In a free agency/draft edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald looks at the Steelers' QB situation, the Chiefs acquiring a true difference-maker, the Viking' forthcoming dice roll and Marvin Harrison Jr. pushing the paradigm.
REI is currently offering an enticing 20% off coupon for popular gear from Yeti, from coolers to waterproof bags to camping chairs
Swiss fintech nsave, which is making banking in Switzerland accessible to people in countries with unstable banking sectors or facing high inflation, has raised $4 million seed funding. The round was co-led by Sequoia Capital and TQ Ventures with participation from Y Combinator, ACE Ventures, SV Angel and FONGIT, the state of Geneva organization that supports tech startups. Amer Baroudi and Abdallah AbuHashem co-founded nsave in 2022 from lived experiences.
Score savings of up to 75% on top brands like Apple, Keurig, iRobot and more.
Intuitive Machines’ second moon mission is still on track to launch before the end of this year, after the company only had to make minor adjustments to the lunar lander design, executives said during an earnings call Thursday. The company made history earlier this year when it became the first commercial company to land a spacecraft on the lunar surface. Critically, the IM-2 mission will deliver NASA payloads that will search the lunar South Pole for water ice, a resource that could eventually be processed into propulsion for rockets or to support a permanent lunar astronaut habitat.
Everything you need to know about streaming the next Formula 1 Grand Prix.
Greg Scruggs was hired earlier in March after he coached at Wisconsin in 2023.
Threads has officially entered the fediverse. Meta announced on Thursday that its beta experience of sharing Threads accounts to the fediverse is now open to users ages 18 and up with public profiles. The company previously announced in December that it was testing the feature on Mastodon and other ActivityPub protocol-supported networks.
Spotify has added a long-requested Miniplayer to its desktop app, giving you quick playback access while freeing you to focus on other things. The resizable floating window lets you control the audio, including changing tracks, picking playlists and tweaking the volume.
Redis, the popular in-memory data store, is switching away from the open source three-clause BSD license. Instead, in a move that is clearly aimed to prevent the large cloud providers from offering free alternatives to Redis' own hosted services, Redis will now be dual-licensed under the Redis Source Available License (RSALv2) and Server Side Public License (SSPLv1). Under this new license, cloud service providers hosting Redis will need to enter into a commercial agreement with Redis.
Astera Labs started its life as a public company trading at $52.56 per share, up 46% when the bell rang. The company priced its IPO last night at $36 per share, above its raised price range. Astera’s debut marks the first material technology offering this year that TechCrunch is tracking.