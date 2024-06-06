CHP: Unsafe turn leads to vehicle rollover in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two vehicles crashed into one another causing one to roll over after an unsafe turn in Fresno, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to CHP, they responded to a crash in the area of Chestnut and Princeton Avenues in Fresno for a traffic collision.

Officers say a vehicle was traveling on Chestnut Avenue while at the same time, another vehicle attempted to make an unsafe turn, leading to both vehicles colliding and one of them rolling over.

CHP says there were no injuries reported. Drugs and alcohol do not seem to be a factor in this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

