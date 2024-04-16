UN's Türk says more must be done to end 'horrific' crisis in Gaza

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Tuerk, poses for a picture. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk is calling for fresh efforts by "all states with influence" to ease the "horrific" conditions in Gaza and the West Bank. Christiane Oelrich/dpa

"Resolving the catastrophic situation of civilians in Gaza must remain a priority," Türk's spokeswoman said, while also adding that violence in the West Bank is a matter of "grave concern."

Israel continues to obstruct the import and distribution of aid supplies in the Gaza Strip, which is a violation of international law, the statement said.

Türk demanded the release of the hostages taken from Israel in October 2023, a ceasefire in Gaza, and unfettered access for all humanitarian aid workers in order to alleviate the plight of the civilian population in the Palestinian territory.

The UN Human Rights Office had received reports that the Israeli military had attacked at least eight mosques last week during the celebrations marking the end of Ramadan.

"Places of worship are protected under the laws of war," Türk's spokeswoman said in the statement.

In the occupied West Bank, Palestinians are coming under frequent attack by mobs of Israeli settlers, who are often supported by the military.

After the killing of a 14-year-old Israeli boy from a settler family, four Palestinians, including a child, were killed in acts of revenge.

"Israel, as the occupying power, must take all measures in its power to restore, and ensure, as far as possible, public order and safety in the occupied West Bank," the statement said.