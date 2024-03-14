As unrest in Haiti continues, Pittsburgh humanitarian organizations send help

A dire situation in Haiti is getting worse: armed gunmen have set fire to police stations, attacked homes and businesses, and took control of the country’s only international airport. Meanwhile, American missionaries, who were sent there to help, are now stranded.

“Being here on the front lines in the danger zone is really awful,” said Jill Dolan, one of the missionaries sheltering in place because of the violence.

The U.S. Embassy said people are struggling to access food, health care, water and more. Organizations like the Brother’s Brother Foundation in Pittsburgh are doing what they can to help. Ozzy Samad, president of Brother’s Brother, said the foundation will continue to collect medical supplies and other donations after sending a shipment last week. However, he anticipates the transit time will take longer than the usual three weeks because of the delays reported at Haiti’s port.

“It has been more and more difficult to actually distribute the humanitarian supplies we’ve been sending on a regular basis,” Samad said.

“We’ll hear from our partners their staff is safe, but they’ve had to limit the work they’ve done because of the security situation,” said Liam Carstens, vice president of programs for Brother’s Brother.

Meanwhile, Dolan said she’s been in touch with the U.S. Embassy, but for now, it’s a waiting game to get home.

“They’ve been helpful in some ways, but in a lot of ways, they’re just like, be safe. Well, that’s kind of a joke,” Dolan said.

“It’s unbelievable — the spirit of people from here, from the U.S. who go to developing countries and are willing to give of themselves — it always amazes me,” Samad said.

The U.S. Department of State is reiterating its Do Not Travel Advisory that has been in place for Haiti for quite some time.

