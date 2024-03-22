Do unpaid traffic tickets in Texas ever go away? Can they land you in jail? What to know

Getting a traffic ticket is not a happy memory for many Texans, and finding a way to pay it is even more of a hassle.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers made around 1.6 million traffic stops in 2022, according to a state report released in 2023. Of those stops, about 540,000 people drove away with ticket citations.

While annoying, not paying your traffic tickets in Texas can get you into even more trouble. Here’s what we know:

Do unpaid traffic tickets in Texas ever go away?

Nope. Out of sight, out of mind doesn’t apply here.

Unpaid traffic tickets do not expire and will stay active until you resolve them, according to Progressive Insurance.

What happens if you can’t pay a traffic ticket in Texas?

There are a few things that could happen.

After getting a ticket, you will be required to appear at a courthouse and in front of a judge. The judge will then ask you to enter a plea, whether that be guilty, not guilty or no contest, according to Texas Law Help.

If you plead guilty or no contest, the judge is likely to sentence you that day. And if you plead not guilty, you’ll come back to the courthouse at a later date for a trial.

The judge’s sentence will likely require you to pay both fine and court costs, according to Texas Law Help.

If you’re unable to pay the fines, inform the judge of your situation and they may offer a few alternatives:

Pay the full payment at a later date, usually in 30 days.

Use a payment plan, with monthly installments.

Some form of community service such as volunteer work, job training, tutoring, etc.

Issue a waiver of the fine or reduction to the amount you can afford.

What happens if you don’t show up to court for the traffic ticket?

Texas Law Help recommends that if you can’t afford to pay the traffic ticket, still plan to show up to your court date.

If you miss your date, the court could:

Issue an arrest warrant.

Charge you with a separate crime for failing to appear in court, thus incurring more fines or punishment.

Consider your absence as a failure to pay and issue a greater fine at a future court date.

Place a hold on your ability to renew your driver license until the legal issues are resolved.

Place a hold on your ability to renew your vehicle registration until the legal issues are resolved.