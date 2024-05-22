Will the unofficial start of summer be rained out? Your North Jersey Memorial Day forecast

Mother Nature is teasing the region with warm, sunny skies this week, making many residents even more eager to head outdoors for the unofficial kick off to summer this extended Memorial Day weekend — but will rain put a damper on those plans?

Although the weather patterns for the weekend are still being closely analyzed, according to AccuWeather meteorologists much of North Jersey will see a potential threat of showers on Saturday with less of a chance Sunday.

But don't threat: While unsettling weather is possible, it doesn't look to be a total washout. Any shower activity will likely come in "short spurts" later Saturday into Sunday evening, according to a Wednesday briefing by the National Weather Service.

While forecasters say the weekend may see unsettled weather, Saturday and Sunday will still be the better of the three days. Opening the backyard pool for a quick splash is probably best on Sunday, with the greatest potential of clear skies. Expect temperatures throughout North Jersey on either day reaching the lower 80s. Nighttime temperatures will drop to a cool and comfortable low 60s.

So here comes the not-so-great news: Memorial Day itself is looking to be fairly wet.

Showers in North Jersey are likely on Monday, meteorologists predict, with the possibility of a thunderstorm rattling the area, so probably best to sneak in that barbecue and outdoor hike the prior two days. The eastern portion of North Jersey will see up to an 80% chance of precipitation with western areas closer to 50%. Highs are expected to be around the mid-70s, forecasters say, with nighttime temperatures in the low 60s.

For those looking to kick-start the weekend on Friday with a ride on the Ferris wheel and a delicious cheesesteak — of course not at the same time — venture to the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus for their annual carnival. Friday visitors to the event, one of many fun activities to partake in this long weekend, can expect temperatures to reach into the mid-80s with sunny skies in the afternoon.

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Memorial Day weekend weather may be rainy in North Jersey