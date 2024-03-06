Unofficial results: 14-term Congressman Aderholt wins House District 4 race

ALABAMA (WHNT) — Representative Robert Aderholt has won another term representing House District 4, according to unofficial results on the Secretary of State’s website.

The website shows the incumbent Aderholt is the winner of the race, beating his challenger Justin Holcomb, by a total of 88,609 votes (79.68%) compared to his 22,603 votes (20.32%) as of 10:57 p.m.

The Associated Press called the race for Aderholt around 8:30 p.m.

Aderholt released a statement shortly after the AP called the race, saying “thank you” to all the voters in the 4th district. He also noted today is his and his wife’s 30th wedding anniversary.

Rep. Aderholt is currently serving his 14th term in Congress.

