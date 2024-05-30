'Unmet needs' put Redding, Shasta County at a crossroads; officials weigh next steps

Shasta County and Redding city leaders see a growing need to add more room at the jail, hire more police officers, fix roads in poor condition and build a new fire station, but in all these cases, they are conflicted about how to pay for the multi-million dollar building projects and additional public safety personnel.

County supervisors, who've been pushing to increase the jail's capacity in downtown Redding but have an aversion to taxes, reluctantly asked staff to come up with a plan for a 1-cent sales tax increase that could be presented to voters in the form of a measure during the November general election.

File photo - Redding police officers are seen in north Redding on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Redding officials are not quite at the point of debating a sales tax measure, but City Manager Barry Tippin has pointed out that tax revenue flowing into the city coffers is not keeping pace with expenses due in large part to inflation.

“Really this topic isn’t a new one. We have had an unmet needs conversation with every budget we have developed since I’ve been with the city, which is 20 years,” Tippin said. “We have never been able to meet the full needs identified by the departments.”

A Record Searchlight file photo shows a correctional officer monitoring a pod inside the Shasta County Jail.

Shasta County still looking to fund $150M jail expansion

In the case of the county, supervisors are looking for $150 million to build out the jail and add 256 more beds. That amount does not include annual operating costs.

Supervisor Patrick Jones, who played a key role in defeating past efforts to raise sales taxes, wants for any new county ballot measure to meet the highest threshold of voter approval. He'll support putting before voters a specific sales tax measure, which must receive two-thirds support to pass.

Redding wants more public safety personnel, a fix to many bad roads

As for Redding's needs, Tippin recently told the council during a presentation on the city’s aging infrastructure that revenue generated from sales tax, property taxes and other sources hasn’t for years been enough to keep up with repairs and improvements to streets, buildings, parks and Redding’s two airports.

He also spoke about the need to shore up the police and fire department to meet public safety service calls.

The roadway at the busy intersection of Placer and Continental streets near downtown Redding contains potholes and cracked pavement in front of the Shasta Community Health Center on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

One way to increase funding would be to raise taxes, which could mean putting a measure on the ballot at a future date.

Mayor Tenessa Audette told Tippin she was skeptical of putting another tax increase on the ballot, pointing out the failures in recent years to get such measures passed.

Tippin told the City Council that sales tax revenue today is higher than it was in the 2000s. But when adjusted for inflation, “we are just about making the same sales tax values today as we did back in 2007.”

The city’s 900 lane miles of roads and 576 miles of sidewalks continue to deteriorate and money from the state gas tax, about $5 million annually, isn’t enough stop the erosion of roads, Tippin said.

“The city would need an additional $10 million a year to catch up to an acceptable average road condition in just over 10 years,” he wrote in a report to council.

Tippin said the city’s eight fire stations need upgrades and improvements, including two that need to be replaced, the downtown station on Shasta Street and the station on Westside Road in south Redding, which Tippin said is in a flood plain.

Redding firefighters, city officials and members of the public participate in a time-honored tradition of "pushing in" one of the city's four new fire engines at Station 8 on Churn Creek Road on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

The city also purchased land on Tarmac Road to build its ninth fire station. To do that would cost about $23 million, Tippin said.

This is a critical juncture for the city, Tippin said.

“When you continue to defer maintenance on necessary infrastructure, it’s just unstainable, it just doesn’t work. I think that’s the key point of recognition of where we are at today,” Tippin told council members during the presentation.

Redding weighs next steps to build community support

In the past, the city has developed a plan or a concept of what the community needs and then told the public how to pay for it, Tippin said.

“I would suggest that a better way to approach it is to go to the community and ask what they want,” a process that could take several months, Tippin said.

Then, leaders can take that information gleaned from public presentations, surveys and map out a plan to pay for it, he added.

Council members agreed engaging and educating the public is a good first step.

“I would think the public wants to know, has our budget been increasing from year to year, have we been pulling back and trying to make cuts?” Audette said. “I think the public is going to want to know, do we have our house in order, have we cut back as much as we could before we’re going and asking for money?”

Councilman Mark Mezzano told the Record Searchlight that it comes down to trust.

“You know, you look at the history behind that (sales tax measures) and people have to trust government, they have to trust the city council, they have to trust the board of supervisors,” Mezzano said. “I believe if it’s something that people want … and if we can guarantee, I mean lock it down that this is where money is going to go, then I would see them supporting it.”

