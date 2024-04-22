Unmarked burial found at Long Neck Community Bank construction site, state confirms

An unmarked grave has been found at an active construction site in the Long Neck area of Millsboro.

Delaware Historical and Cultural Affairs spokesperson Dana Behling confirmed her agency received a report of an "unmarked burial" at the site, on the southwest corner of Route 24 and Indian Mission Road, Friday.

"In consultation with the Delaware Department of Justice, an investigation by the division is ongoing," Behling said.

The Lewes-based Community Bank owns the 3-acre property and under construction on the site is a third bank branch. The company made news a few months ago when plans to move a historic graveyard on the site, officially known as "Lingo Cemetery #2," were presented to the Sussex County Council.

About a dozen gravestones are located in the Long Neck area of Millsboro, at Route 24 and Indian Mission Road, on a property where a Community Bank is to be built.

Later, Community Bank President Jack Riddle said in a video the plan was merely "a possible solution" and that the graves would be left undisturbed, as per the wishes of Lingo descendants. He did not return phone calls and emails Monday.

Riddle also said in the video that his company was only aware of one headstone on the 3-acre property when they purchased it, and 10 more headstones were only uncovered when the property was cleared. However, Community Bank bought the property in 2022, according to the deed, and a publicly available state Preliminary Land Use Service survey indicated nine graves at the site in 2007.

Behling provided no other details about what was found Friday other than to point to the Delaware Code's definition of an "unmarked human burial," which is "any interment of human skeletal remains for which there exists no grave marker or any other historical documentation providing information as to the identity of the deceased."

According to Title 7, Chapter 54 of the Delaware Code, upon the discovery of a previously unknown burial, ground-disturbing activity should cease immediately and the state should be contacted. Construction continued at the site on Monday, but only on the eastern side of the property, not in the area of the graveyard.

The Community Bank construction site at the southwest corner of Route 24 and Indian Mission Road in Long Neck Saturday, April 20. The graveyard is visible in the background, surrounded by a fence.

The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs website says a division archaeologist will visit any discovery site with 24 hours of notification to determine if the remains are human and when the remains were interred.

"The preferred approach for managing historical human remains that have been discovered is to leave them in situ—that is, to keep them where they have been found — until a treatment and disposition plan can be developed," the website says.

If the remains must be removed for safekeeping, they will be held in a division facility until plans can be made with any potential next-of-kin.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on southern Delaware and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Unmarked burial found at Long Neck Community Bank construction site