Unmanned Boat Floats Down Big Sioux River as It Rises to Record Level

An unoccupied boat was seen floating down the Big Sioux River after rising water led to mandatory evacuations in Sioux City, Iowa, on Monday, June 24.

X user @MidwestMade9 posted video filmed from Riverside Park, facing across towards the Two River Golf Club over the state line in South Dakota.

Sioux City officials said the river had reached 45 feet on Monday morning in the Riverside neighborhood, “over seven feet higher than the previous record of 37.7 feet.”

Iowa Gov Kim Reynolds requested an expedited Presidential Disaster Declaration for Iowa counties where damage was sustained from storms and widespread flooding on June 21. Credit: @MidwestMade9 via Storyful