UNM study finds connection between blue light and bird deaths

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Birds colliding with buildings is nothing new but a new study led by University of New Mexico scientists sheds light on a potential cause. The new study from UNM has uncovered a connection between blue lights and bird deaths. The findings reveal that night-migrating birds are at greater risk of colliding with buildings lit with blue or white LED lights which is a finding that has not been extensively studied before.

According to the study, between 365 and 988 million birds die from building collisions every year in North America, most of them migratory birds. Scientists say if buildings that use blue lights were to switch to warmer-toned lights, it could reduce bird-building collisions.

