UNM launches webpage amid Women’s History Month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s Anthropology Department is celebrating Women’s History Month this March with a new webpage full of resources and information.

The page includes UNM organizations, scholars, events, research, and even the history behind Women’s History Month.

The department is also telling students more about the “UNM Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Program.”

Flight program teaches local youth about the ins-and-outs of aviation

The goal of the program is to help educate students about the relationships among identity, power, and knowledge.

Users will also have quick access to the UNM Feminist Research Institute, the UNM Women’s Resource Center, and more.

Click here to learn more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.