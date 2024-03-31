UNM group hosting Sexual Assault Awareness Month events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This April, an advocacy center at the University of New Mexico is joining organizations nationwide to spread education about sexual assault awareness month.

The LoboRESPECT is hosting four unique events to promote awareness, highlight the importance of consent, and provide a safe space for survivors.

“Creating space for the campus community to have increased engagement with us about these issues has been the theme of this year’s events, and we hope folks will take advantage of that, participate when they can, and learn some things,” stated LoboRESPECT Director Lisa Lindquist.

Events:

Tuesday, April 2, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – “Day of Action Consent Fair“

Tuesday, April 9, at 11 a.m. – “Sole Survivor Art Installation“

Tuesday, April 16, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. – “Jewelry Jam“

Tuesday, April 23, starting at 7 p.m. – “Sex Signals Program“

“There are so many people in the UNM Community who may have experienced sexual assault in their lives whether they are students, alumni, faculty or staff and it’s critical to show UNM and the broader community that UNM recognizes those people and is working diligently to be a campus that doesn’t tolerate gender-based violence,” Julia Egger, campus advocate with LoboRESPECT, said.

The program aims to start conversations about consent.

