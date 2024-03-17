UNM commemorating 20 years of Native American Studies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is celebrating 20 years of its Native American Studies degree.

To celebrate the milestone, the university is hosting the 20th Viola F. Cordova memorial Tuesday, March 26.

The theme for this year’s event is “Looking Back, Moving Forward: 20 Years of the Native American Studies Bachelor of Arts Degree.”

It will include panels featuring program alumni speaking on how they use the skills they learned from their bachelor’s degree in real life.

UNM also said they are one of only a few dozen schools offering a Native American studies program. Learn more here.

