UNM College of Nursing receives gift to fund scholarships

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is hoping new scholarships will bring more students to the College of Nursing. Western Sky Community Care recently gave a $450,000 gift to the college to fund scholarships for their nurse practitioner and nurse-midwife programs.

The scholarships come in the middle of a nationwide nursing shortage. The scholarships will be awarded to ten students for the next school year.

