Unlocking the Archive: Lancaster High School Percussion Ensemble performs in April 2004

This week's archive photo comes from April 2004 and features the Lancaster High School Percussion Ensemble.

The 17-member LHS Percussion Ensemble, under the direction of Bruce Gerken, was traveling to San Francisco to perform for the National Association of Elementary and Middle School Principals convention.

Jordan Morrison, 16, practices with the Lancaster High School Percussion Ensemble, inside the high school, in Lancaster, Ohio, on Monday, April 12, 2004. The group will travel to San Francisco for a concert.

The ensemble was to present a full concert with selections that included, "Frankenstein," featuring Berke Bowland on drum and Ryan Li on synthesizer; "Charleston Capers" and "Chromatic Foxtrot" with Aaron Bagby and Brittany Tyler on xylophone; songs from "Phantom of the Opera," featuring Li on synthesizer, Bagby on marimba, Tyler on xylophone and Leslie Green on glockenspiel; and "Dr. Bones," which feature Li on piano and Bagby on drum set, according to the Eagle-Gazette archives.

Miles McGee, 17, plays the bells during practice with the Lancaster High School Percussion Ensemble, inside the high school, in Lancaster, Ohio, on Monday, April 12, 2004. The group will travel to San Francisco for a concert.

The percussion ensemble had previously performed for principals' conventions in San Francisco in 1999 and San Antonio in 1997.

Brittany Tyler, 18, plays the xylophone during practice with the Lancaster High School Percussion Ensemble, inside the high school, in Lancaster, Ohio, on Monday, April 12, 2004. The group will travel to San Francisco for a concert.

"This (performance) is a great opportunity to showcase a quality product in the ensemble, and to represent our school system," Gerken said at the time. "The trip is also a great experience for the kids to play in front of 4,000 and 5,000 and for them to see a different part of the country."

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Unlocking the Archive: Lancaster High School Percussion Ensemble performs in April 2004