Unlocking the archive: Farm land signed over to Chillicothe Hospital

This week's archive photo features a deed signing in March 1970 that would lay the foundation for the Ross County Medical Center.

Mrs. Grace McConnell Dimity signs over the deed of the McConnel Farm to Chillicothe Hospital officials in 1970 with Wayne Foster, hospital administrator, present.

The photo is the signing of the deed of the McConnell Farm over to the Chillicothe Hospital officials for the then-proposed new medical center.

Mrs. Grace McConnell Dimity signed the deed over with Wayne Foster, hospital administrator, and Mrs. Jane Hertenstein, hospital director, on hand.

The deed was for approximately 274 acres of land near US 23 north near Ohio 159. The purchase price of the plan, according to the Gazette archives, was $1,000 an acre.

At the time, the Gazette reported that the hospital board was conducting test borings and soil tests to determine the specific site for the hospital.

