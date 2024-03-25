Unlicensed driver busted for speeding 131 mph through SLO County. He was ‘in a hurry’

A driver who had no license now has no car as well after he was caught speeding at more than 130 mph through San Luis Obispo County on Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol’s Templeton office said in a Facebook post.

At around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 46 East, the driver passed a patrol officer at a speed of 131 mph heading westbound near Whitley Gardens, the CHP told The Tribune.

The officer pulled the driver over, the CHP said, and the driver explained he was speeding because he was tired and in a hurry to get to his destination.

He was cited with driving in excess of 100 mph and driving without a license, CHP said.

And because he was unlicensed, his vehicle was impounded as well.