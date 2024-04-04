Unlicensed CT man charged in 2023 hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist

Police have charged a New Haven man in a fatal hit-and-run crash in 2023 involving a motorcyclist.

Dajon Marques Morris, 20, was arrested Tuesday in connection with a crash last June that killed 41-year-old Jose Rodriguez, according to the New Haven Police Department.

He faces charges of evading responsibility resulting in death, misuse of a marker plate, operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, insufficient insurance, failure to obey a traffic signal, window tints and three counts of failure to obey a stop sign, police said.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of Haven and Clay streets just after 8:30 p.m. on June 7, 2023, where Rodriguez, driving a Suzuki motorcycle, was involved in a crash with a motorist in a green Honda Accord who took off from the scene.

Rodriguez, a New Haven resident, was in critical condition when officers arrived and was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

According to police, members of the department’s Crash Reconstruction Team responded and were assisted by witnesses who remained on scene.

Morris was charged after police obtained a warrant for his arrest following a lengthy investigation. He appeared this week in New Haven Superior Court, where his case was continued to April 24, according to court records.

Morris is being held on $75,000 bond and has not entered a plea to the charges, court records show.