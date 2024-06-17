Unknown shooter hits Carver County family's dog with fatal gunfire

A family's dog got away from its owner in a Carver County neighborhood, was shot and wounded and had to be euthanized, officials said Monday.

The incident occurred just outside Norwood Young America late Saturday afternoon, the Sheriff's Office said.

A caller to 911 said a family member was walking the dog to the end of the drive and lost sight of the pet, the Sheriff's Office said.

After about 15 minutes, the dog returned home with gunshot wounds inflicted "at an unknown location" in Young America Township, a Sheriff's Office statement read.

The dog was taken to a veterinary hospital in Golden Valley, "where it was determined that the gunshot wounds were too severe, and the dog had to be put to sleep," the statement continued.

The Sheriff's Office offered no specifics about the family including where in the township they live.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Sheriff's Office at 952-361-1212 or 952-361-1231. To remain anonymous, you may leave a message on the tip line at 952-361-1224. You may also use the tip form on the Sheriff's Office website at http://www.co.carver.mn.us/departments/county-sheriff/crime-prevention/crime-tips.