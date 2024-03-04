Unknown individuals damage railway bridge, used for transporting ammunition, in Russia's Samara Oblast – photo

Unknown individuals damaged the pillar of a railway bridge in Russia's Samara Oblast using explosives on the morning of 4 March. Ukrainian intelligence reports that this railway branch was used for transporting ammunition, and that the bridge will be unusable for the coming weeks.

Source: Telegram-based news outlets Baza, Shot and Mash; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, citing a comment by the Russian emergency services, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: Telegram channels reported that unknown individuals had used explosives to damage the pillar of a bridge across the Chapaevka River on the Zvezda-Chapaevsk line.

One of the Telegram channels noted that an explosion was heard at around 06:15 local time.

Train traffic on the bridge has been suspended, with four trains currently subject to delays. A Zagorsk alert [public warning of an emergency or incident – ed.] has been issued in Samara Oblast. Secret services are working at the scene.

A Telegram channel pointed out that the bridge's metal structures had been damaged.

RIA Novosti, citing a comment from the Russian emergency services, has confirmed that a pillar of the bridge had been damaged. The Kuybyshev Railway has reported that five trains have been delayed due to "illegal interference" in the railway's operations.

DIU has confirmed that the railway bridge was rendered inoperable. Reportedly, the bridge was damaged by undermining its structural elements at around 06:00.

Quote from DIU: "The aggressor state used the railway branch for transporting military cargo, including ammunition produced by the Polimer company in the city of Chapaevsk, Samara Oblast. Due to the nature of the damage to the railway bridge, it will be out of service for several weeks."

