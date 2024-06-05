Unknown amount of wastewater released near Carroll's Plaza in south Dover

An unknown amount of untreated wastewater was released in Dover on Wednesday morning after a sewer pipe broke near Carroll's Plaza.

Carroll's Plaza is located at 1114 S. Dupont Highway (Route 13), which is about half a mile from the St. Jones River. The exact location of the break was not provided in Kent County Levy Court spokesperson Kelly Pitts' initial news release, but she confirmed via email the cause of the break is not yet known and the wastewater was untreated.

The breakage occurred in a sewer force main, the release said. Sewer force mains are "pipelines that convey wastewater under pressure," according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has been notified and "water flows are being diverted to minimize the overflow where possible," the release said. Kent County staff are on site working on repairs. When repairs are complete, "the next step will be to clean up and to sample downstream waterways tomeasure bacteria levels," the release said.

A sewer force main broke in south Dover near Carroll's Plaza June 4, 2024.

Crews prepare to unload replacement pipes after a sewer force main break in Dover June 4, 2024.

Leaking sewage caused a sinkhole about 12 feet in diameter along Route 13 in Dover June 4, 2024.

In the meantime, city of Dover water customers are asked to conserve water.

More information will be shared as it becomes available, the release said.

